Fog of confusion clouds epic security failure at Trump’s rally
SummaryMore than a half-dozen law-enforcement agencies were responsible for securing the grounds and have since provided conflicting accounts of how a gunman could get on a rooftop with a clear line of sight to the former president.
Everyone agrees something went disastrously wrong at Donald Trump’s rally in western Pennsylvania last weekend, when a gunman was able to fire a shot that grazed the former president’s ear. But they don’t agree on what or why.