Fog of confusion clouds epic security failure at Trump’s rally

Some federal law-enforcement officials had been under the impression that local police officers were supposed to be stationed on the roof. But the Butler County unit, a tactical team with officers from at least nine local departments, told the Secret Service it had no plans to be on the roof and would instead position members on the second floor to have eyes on the venue, the local law-enforcement official said. The unit believed that the roof’s slant would have partially obscured the snipers’ view. Plus, the team didn’t want its snipers exposed to the heat, which rose above 90 degrees throughout their nine-hour shift.