Food prices to keep going up, as costs surge

Meat prices have surged over the past year as processors have said their factories remain short-staffed, so they can’t slaughter as many cattle, hogs and chickens. Meanwhile, demand from grocery stores and restaurants hasn’t let up, executives have said, contributing to higher meat prices. Boneless, skinless chicken breast prices, for example, are up 68% since the start of the year, according to the Agriculture Department.

