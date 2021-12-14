For a Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, and the rest of the world, a crisis looms

“Winter is upon us and the Taliban are asking people who don’t have anything to eat themselves to feed them," says Mohamed Mohaqeq, a former warlord of the Hazara community who is currently exiled in Turkey. Politicians like him, he says, aren’t calling for armed resistance because they want to give the Taliban a few more months to deliver on past promises of sharing power with other Afghan political forces. But, Mr. Mohaqeq adds, such patience is wearing thin. “People are under pressure. Eventually, they will rise up."