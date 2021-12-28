Presidents aren’t issued magic wands upon taking their job, as any occupant of the Oval Office could tell you. Certainly as he nears the end of a tough first year, President Biden could testify to that.

But let’s imagine he could have a magic wand for a day, and use it to salvage what he most wants out of his big Build Back Better package of social and climate-change programs. What would he pick?

The question is relevant because the president, his staff and his party in Congress find themselves needing badly to pick priorities as 2021 draws to a close. They don’t have the votes to pass the president’s plan in the Senate as is, certainly not after West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin publicly declared his opposition, robbing Democrats of the 50th vote they would need to squeeze it into law.

Mr. Manchin objects to the overall cost and funding of Build Back Better as currently structured—and specifically to changes the House made that added to the price tag of the $1.75 trillion framework President Biden proposed after consultations with the West Virginia Democrat. It’s now clear, as it probably should have been all along, that Mr. Biden can’t please everybody within his party.

So if he just wanted to please himself, here’s what he might choose to salvage:

—Federal help for child care. Mr. Biden talks fondly of this idea, in part because it punches two of his hot-button themes: helping preserve the “dignity of work" for working-class families and making America more competitive.

The Build Back Better framework called for ensuring that families of four earning less than $300,000 a year would pay no more than 7% of their income on child care for children under six. Working parents would get funds to cover child care based on a sliding scale, and states would get money to expand access to child-care programs.

Why does that matter so much to Mr. Biden? Everybody’s views are shaped by their own experiences, and Mr. Biden encountered the cost of child care personally when, as a new senator, his wife was killed in a tragic car crash. He was left to commute to Washington every day from his Delaware home—and leaned on his family to provide full-time child care for his sons. He now talks of how hard it would have been for him to handle his new job in Congress if he hadn’t had that family help, and instead would have had to pay for professional child care.

Beyond that, help for child care enables Mr. Biden to cite a phrase he still uses to describe his plans, but that other Democrats seem to have forgotten: making America more competitive. In Mr. Biden’s original construct from his presidential campaign, a big justification for his social agenda was supposed to be providing government help that would make American businesses as well as workers more competitive in their struggle with global competitors in China and elsewhere that get a lot of government help.

That idea has largely been lost as Democratic progressives frame their proposals as attempts to extract money from corporations rather than work with them, but Mr. Biden still embraces the idea. And at a time when the business sector is plagued by worker shortages, making it easier for parents, particularly working mothers, is an idea he can frame as a competitiveness initiative.

—Reducing the cost of prescription drugs. Build Back Better would allow the federal government to negotiate prices for some high-cost drugs covered by Medicare, a provision the pharmaceutical industry is fighting against, hard.

The bill also would specifically limit the rapidly rising prices diabetics pay for insulin. That provision would be particularly beneficial to more than three million senior citizens who get insulin through Medicare’s Part D program.

Build Back Better has other measures designed to hold down drug costs, which are controversial because pharmaceutical companies charge they would end up reducing drug availability and choice. But Mr. Biden speaks of them with passion.

—Fighting climate change. It’s fair to say that Mr. Biden is a late arrival to his party’s quest for government programs to battle climate change, but he seems to have arrived with some of the zeal of a convert.

Whether this is because of genuine conviction or simply a realization of the prevailing winds within his party is impossible to know. But in any case, it’s noteworthy that, before things came to a halt, Mr. Biden and Mr. Manchin actually seemed to have worked out an agreement on climate-change provisions in Build Back Better, despite Mr. Manchin’s roots in a coal-mining state and his ties to the coal industry.

Having reached that agreement in 2021, it’s fair to assume Mr. Biden wouldn’t want to give it up in 2022.

