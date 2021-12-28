For Biden, it’s a time for choosing—priorities, that is

Why does that matter so much to Mr. Biden? Everybody’s views are shaped by their own experiences, and Mr. Biden encountered the cost of child care personally when, as a new senator, his wife was killed in a tragic car crash. He was left to commute to Washington every day from his Delaware home—and leaned on his family to provide full-time child care for his sons. He now talks of how hard it would have been for him to handle his new job in Congress if he hadn’t had that family help, and instead would have had to pay for professional child care.