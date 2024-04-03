'For Jawaharlal Nehru, it was India second, China first': S Jaishankar's latest barb against former Prime Minister
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday attacked former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and claimed that past errors were responsible for contemporary issues such as the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) and China's occupation of certain Indian territories. During his address at the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Ahmedabad, Jaishankar referenced a historical instance when India was offered a permanent seat in the UN Security Council, highlighting Nehru's alleged statement of "India second, China first."