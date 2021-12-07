Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reprimanded the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs for poor attendance during the ongoing winter session of the Parliament and directed them to be regular in their respective Houses otherwise "change" might happen.

PM Modi made these remarks while addressing his party MPs during the BJP's Parliamentary meeting Tuesday morning. The meeting took place for the first time during the ongoing winter session, reported news agency ANI quoting sources.

"PM Modi stated that MPs have been told several times about attending the Parliament regularly. He added that it doesn't look nice to talk to the MPs as if they are children. He pointed out that if they do not become regular in the House, there may be changes in due course," sources said.

The poor attendance of the party MPs has been flagged by the Prime Minister several times in the past too.

BJP's Parliamentary meeting, held at Dr Ambedkar International Centre in the national capital, was attended by PM Modi.

Union Ministers including Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal, S Jaishankar, Pralhad Joshi, Jitendra Singh, attended the meeting along with BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda.

With ANI inputs

