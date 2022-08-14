How Dalit entrepreneurs fight caste with capital

Mehandia and Biswas’s experiences suggest it is not so. “I struck my first residential project deal with one Mr Pathak, who visited me in a low-grade, blue-collar colony," says Mehandia. “He had his faith in me despite the shabby state of my office." Now, most of his clients, many “upper-caste", are aware that he comes from a scheduled caste (SC) community. Biswas has not experienced caste being broached on the business table, and enjoys credit facility with both Marwaris and Punjabis.