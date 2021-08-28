For those stressed out by Covid-19, hotel spas say they have the answer

Miraval Resorts & Spas, which has properties in Arizona, Texas and Massachusetts, worked with the National Alliance on Mental Health to produce videos for its patrons that use soundscapes and scenery to induce relaxation. The Rose Spa at the Joseph Hotel in Nashville, Tenn., which opened in August 2020 at the height of the pandemic, offers something called the Kundalini back treatment—in which “ancient marma therapy and warm herbal poultices are massaged into the back of the body, while sound healing and chakra balancing lift away tension."