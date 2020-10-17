Former AAP Goa general secretary Pradeep Padgaonkar resigns from party

Former general secretary of the Aam Admi Party's ( AAP ) Goa unit Pradeep Padgaonkar on Saturday resigned from the primary membership of the party.

Padgaonkar, who had contested last Lok Sabha election on AAP ticket from North Goa, resigned as the general secretary of party's state unit a fortnight ago after he got infected with coronavirus.

In an official statement, Padgaonkar announced his resignation from the party's primary membership.

"I have conveyed my best wishes to Rahul Mahambre (the new convener of the party) and his committee and have hoped that with the active support he receives from a strong team from Delhi that is now based in Goa, AAP will do better," he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via