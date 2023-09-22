Former Andhra CM N Chandrababu Naidu's custody extended for 2 more days

Former CM Naidu's remand extended for 2 more days in misappropriation of funds case.

A court in Vijayawada on Friday extended the remand of former state chief minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu's for two more days.

Naidu was arrested on September 9, in connection with a case pertaining to misappropriation of funds from the Skill Development Corporation, leading to an alleged loss of over ₹300 crore to the state exchequer. He is currently lodged in the Rajamahendravaram central prison.

The court on Thursday adjourned the hearing till Friday. The petition was filed by the AP CID seeking the custody of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the scam.

