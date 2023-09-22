Hello User
Former Andhra CM N Chandrababu Naidu's custody extended for 2 more days
BREAKING NEWS

Former Andhra CM N Chandrababu Naidu's custody extended for 2 more days

1 min read 22 Sep 2023, 11:25 AM IST Livemint

Former CM Naidu's remand extended for 2 more days in misappropriation of funds case.

TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who was arrested in in the early hours of Saturday, would continue to be in Rajahmundry central jail, where he has been lodged on a two-week judicial remand. (PTI)

A court in Vijayawada on Friday extended the remand of former state chief minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu's for two more days.

Naidu was arrested on September 9, in connection with a case pertaining to misappropriation of funds from the Skill Development Corporation, leading to an alleged loss of over 300 crore to the state exchequer. He is currently lodged in the Rajamahendravaram central prison.

The court on Thursday adjourned the hearing till Friday. The petition was filed by the AP CID seeking the custody of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the scam.

(Details awaited)

Updated: 22 Sep 2023, 11:38 AM IST
