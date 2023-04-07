Ex-Congress leader and last chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh N Kiran Kumar Reddy joins BJP1 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 12:47 PM IST
- Citing his family's over six-decade-long association with the Congress, Kiran Kumar Reddy said he never imagined he will leave the party
Former Congress leader and last chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh N Kiran Kumar Reddy joined the BJP on Friday, lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi and slamming the leadership of the opposition party.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×