Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey joined Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) on Sunday at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence. Pandey recently took voluntary retirement from service, fuelling speculations by saying, "I am a free man now, can do anything".

While speaking to the media, the former Bihar top cop said that he was called by Nitish Kumar and asked to join the JDU.

"I was called by CM himself and asked to join. Whatever the party asks me to do, I will do. I don't understand politics. I am a simple person who has spent his time working for the downtrodden section of society," Gupteshwar Pandey said.

The Bihar IPS officer is likely to contest Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha by-election, which is expected to be clubbed with the assembly elections, in Bihar next month.

Pandey met Nitish Kumar on Saturday following which he insisted that he met the Bihar chief minister at the JD(U) headquarters to "thank" him for the trust reposed in him by the latter.

"I discussed nothing political with the Chief Minister. I have worked with him for long and, after retirement, I just wanted to thank him for his support. If and when I decide to join any political party, I will make it known to all," Pandey stated.

The Bihar assembly election dates were announced on 25 September. The polls will be held in three phases -- on 28 October, 3 November and 7 November -- and the votes will be counted on 10 November.

All about Pandey's 'Robinhood' avatar

Soon after Gupteshwar Pandey's resignation, there were rumours of him joining the political ranks in Bihar ahead of the state assembly polls. His VRS request was approved by Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan.

Pandey even made a video of him in his new avatar. The song defines the former top cop of Bihar as 'Janta ka Hero' and 'Robinhood Bihar Ke'.

Pandey's sexist comment on Rhea

The former Bihar DGP recently made headlines after his controversial statement, saying that Rhea Chakraborty "does not have the aukat (stature)" to comment on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. His comments surfaced while Pandey was celebrating the Supreme Court order on the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Speaking to reporters, Pandey said, "Rhea Chakraborty does not have the aukat to comment on the Bihar Chief Minister. What the police did was correct, and according to legal and constitutional provisions."

