A month after declaring that he is quitting politics, former BJP MP Babul Supriyo on Saturday officially joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Kolkata.

Supriyo, in the first week of August, had said that he would continue to work constitutionally (as MP) in West Bengal's Asansol even after quitting.

“I meant it from my heart when I said I will leave politics. However, I felt there was a huge opportunity that was entrusted upon me (on joining TMC). All my friends said my decision to leave politics was wrong and emotional," the MP said.

“I am very proud that I am changing my decision. I am coming back for a great opportunity to serve Bengal. I am very excited. I will meet didi (CM Mamata Banerjee) on Monday. I am overwhelmed by the warm welcome," he added.

On 31 July, Babul announced that he had quit politics and would also resign as MP. In a Facebook post, he said that there was a difference of opinion between him and the state BJP leaders and that the difference of opinion among senior leaders was "harming the party".

"I will continue to work constitutionally as an MP in Asansol. Politics is beyond the constitutional post and I withdraw myself from it. I will not join any other party. I will vacate the MP bungalow in Delhi and release security personnel from their duties soon," the MP was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Supriyo was a minister in the Modi government but was dropped in the reshuffle in July. The MP said that he was not contacted by TMC, Congress or CPI(M).

Regarding the cause behind him leaving the saffron party and politics, he said: “If someone ask that whether leaving the politics is somehow connected to losing ministry. Yes then it is true to some extent... Also had differences with the state leadership since the assembly poll campaign."

Babul Supriyo joined the BJP in 2014 and has been elected twice from Asansol.

