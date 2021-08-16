Senior Congress leader and former Member of Parliament(MP) Sushmita Dev has tendered her resignation to interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

In a letter addressed to Sonia Gandhi, Dev wrote," Please treat this letter as my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress.I cherish my three-decade-long association with the Indian National Congress. May I take this opportunity to thank the Party, all its leaders, members and workers who have been a part of my memorable journey."

"Madam, I thank you, personally, for your guidance and the opportunities you gave me, I value the enriching experience. I hope I have your good wishes as I begin a new chapter in my life of public service," Dev further added.

"Sushmita Dev resigns from primary membership of our Party.While young leaders leave we ‘oldies’ are blamed for our efforts to strengthen it. The Party moves on with: Eyes Wide Shut," tweets Congress leader Kapil Sibal.

Earlier, the reports of Dev''s resignation came amid differences with party leaders over seat-sharing with AIUDF.

"It has been brought to the notice of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee that a speculative news about resignation of President, All India Mahila Congress Ms Sushmita Dev is doing the rounds on television and web portals. We want to make it clear that Ms Sushmita Dev has not resigned from the party," party spokesperson Bobbeeta Sharma said in a statement.

