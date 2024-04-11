Another important defection occurred in the political colosseum as former Congress spokesperson Rohan Gupta switched allegiance to the BJP on Thursday, adding another significant opposition figure to the ranks of the ruling party amidst the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gupta resigned on March 22 from the Congress party after withdrawing his candidature from the Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha constituency. Gupta had further alleged “constant humiliation" and “character assassination" by a Congress leader connected with the party's communication department.

It is to be further noted that Gupta, along with some other leaders, joined the BJP in the presence of Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and its national general secretary Vinod Tawde. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Recently, another former Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh also joined the BJP.

Gupta was among the 43 candidates announced by the Congress on March 12, which included seven candidates from Gujarat.

Gujarat will vote on May 7, in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections. The counting of votes is slated on June 4. The BJP has won all 26 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

