Within a few days after joining the YSR Congress Party, former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudi on Saturday announced to leave the party and stay away from politics. In his social media post, Chennai Super King's former player said that he has decided to stay out of politics for a while.

He didn't mention any reason about his abrupt decision but said that he will inform his next move in due course of time. “This is to inform everyone that I have decided to quit the YSRCP Party and stay out of politics for a little while. Further action will be conveyed in due course of time," the former cricketer said in a social media post.

Ambati Rayudi retired from the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2023 after his team Chennai Super King won that year's tournament. It was only last week when he entered into politics by joining the ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh.

He joined the party in the presence of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy and Rajampeta Lok Sabha member P Mithun Reddy.

"In the presence of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Ambati Tirupati Rayudu joined YSRCP at the CM’s camp office," YSRCP said in a post on social media platform X.

Rayudu played several international matches while being a part of the Indian cricket team and later switched to the Indian Premier League. In addition to this, he played for several state cricket bodies as well.

During his cricket career, he has played 55 ODIs for India and scored a total of 1694 runs with an average of 47.05. An unbeaten 124 score is his best performance till now. He scored three centuries and 10 fifties in ODI cricket for India. He also played six T20I matches for India and smashed 42 runs.

He has also represented Hyderabad, Andhra, Baroda and Vidarbha in domestic cricket.

During his stint with CSK, he has played 90 matches for the IPL team since joining it in 2018. He has scored 1,932 runs at an average of 30.18. He scored a century and eight fifties for CSK, with the best score of 100*.

