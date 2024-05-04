Former Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely joins BJP
Former Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely joined BJP on Saturday — mere days after resigning from the Opposition party. The senior politician had previously insisted that he would not be “joining any political party" and had simply resigned from his post. Speculative reports quoting AAP and Congress leaders had meanwhile claimed that the BJP would filed Lovely from the East Delhi constituency.