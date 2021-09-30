Former French president Sarkozy convicted of breaking campaign finance laws

Alongside Mr. Sarkozy, 13 co-defendants were on trial, including former campaign officials, Bygmalion executives and accountants. All were found guilty. Mr. Sarkozy’s deputy campaign chief Jérôme Lavrilleux was sentenced to three years in prison, one of which was suspended and the others to be served at home with an electronic bracelet, for aiding and abetting illegal campaign financing. He told reporters that he was unlikely to appeal. “I’ve had enough," he said.