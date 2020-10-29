Former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel dead; PM Modi condoles death

Ahmedabad: Former Gujarat chief minister Keshubhai Patel died in Ahmedabad today after prolonged illness.

Keshubhai Patel, Former Chief Minister of Gujarat, passes away at the age of 92. He was admitted at a hospital in Ahmedabad. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/RZu4cMmLDp — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2020

Patel (92) was the state chief minister in 1995 and again during 1998-2001. Narendra Modi had succeeded him as Gujarat chief minister.

Born in Visavadar town of Junagadh district in 1928, Patel joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in 1945 as a pracharak. He started his political career as a worker for the Jan Sangh.

