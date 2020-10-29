Subscribe
Home >Politics >News >Former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel dead; PM Modi condoles death
Former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel dead.

Former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel dead; PM Modi condoles death

1 min read . 01:18 PM IST Staff Writer

  • 92-year-old former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel died at a hospital in Ahmedabad.
  • Keshubhai Patel served as Gujarat chief minister in 1995 and again during 1998-2001

Ahmedabad: Former Gujarat chief minister Keshubhai Patel died in Ahmedabad today after prolonged illness.

Ahmedabad: Former Gujarat chief minister Keshubhai Patel died in Ahmedabad today after prolonged illness.

Patel (92) was the state chief minister in 1995 and again during 1998-2001. Narendra Modi had succeeded him as Gujarat chief minister.

Born in Visavadar town of Junagadh district in 1928, Patel joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in 1945 as a pracharak. He started his political career as a worker for the Jan Sangh.

