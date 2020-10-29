Former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel dead; PM Modi condoles death

Ahmedabad: Former Gujarat chief minister Keshubhai Patel died in Ahmedabad today after prolonged illness.
Patel (92) was the state chief minister in 1995 and again during 1998-2001. Narendra Modi had succeeded him as Gujarat chief minister.
Born in Visavadar town of Junagadh district in 1928, Patel joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in 1945 as a pracharak. He started his political career as a worker for the Jan Sangh.