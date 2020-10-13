Former J-K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti being released, says govt

New Delhi: Former J-K CM and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti is being being released, said J-K Administration Spokesperson Rohit Kansal on Tuesday.

She was put under detention on the eve of abrogation of special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 on August 5 last year.

Last month, the Supreme Court asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to respond to Iltija Mufti's amended plea challenging the detention of her mother, under the J-K Public Safety Act, saying it cannot go on forever and "some via media" should be explored.

However, the top court refused to permit Mehbooba Mufti to attend to the affairs of her political party and allow people to visit her saying “such a blanket prayer would be difficult to countenance".

A bench of Justices S K Kaul and Hrishikesh Roy granted 15 days to the Union Territory to file response and asked as to what was the maximum period for which a person can be detained under the specific law and whether the authorities proposed to continue with the detention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader.

"Find some via media out. Detention can't be forever," the bench observed, while posting the matter for hearing on October 15 after filing of the fresh reply of the UT administration to the amended plea of Iltija.

