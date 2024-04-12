Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah dares BJP: 'I'll quit politics if...'
Lok Sabha election 2024: National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah challenges BJP to field its candidates in North, Central and South Kashmir.
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) vice president challenged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday, April 12, to nominate its candidates in North, Central, and South Kashmir constituencies. He asserted that he would quit politics if the BJP's candidates do not lose their security deposits.