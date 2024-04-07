Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti to fight Ghulam Nabi Azad in Anantnag-Rajouri
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Ghulam Nabi Azad are set to contest against each other in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. Mufti, the chief of the Jammu and Kashmir Former People's Democratic Party (PDP), will fight the polls from the Anantnag-Rajouri seat.