Former JD(U) VP Prashant Kishor officially launches Jan Suraaj Party

Political strategist and former JD(U) vice-president Prashant Kishor on Wednesday officially launched his political outfit Jan Suraaj Party in Patna, the capital city of Bihar

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published2 Oct 2024, 04:42 PM IST
Former JD(U) VP Prashant Kishor officially launches Jan Suraaj Party
Former JD(U) VP Prashant Kishor officially launches Jan Suraaj Party

Political strategist and former JD(U)vice-presidentPrashant Kishor on Wednesday officially launched his political outfit Jan Suraaj Party in Patna, the capital city of Bihar.

The renowned political strategist launched his political outfit at Veterinary College Ground in Patna. Former Union minister Devendra Prasad Yadav, diplomat-turned-politician Pavan Varma and ex-MP Monazir Hassan were among the prominent personalities who were present during the launch.

Also Read | ‘Clear that Modi ji’s popularity has decreased’, says Prashant Kishor

While launching his political outfit, Prashant Kishor said the party has been active for the past two, three years and recently received approval from the Election Commission of India.

“Jan Suraaj campaign is going on for 2-3 years. People are asking when we will be forming the party. We all must thank God, today the Election Commission has officially accepted Jan Suraaj as Jan Suraaj Party...,” Kishor said.

Addressing the gathering at Veterinary College Ground slammed the previous governments for not giving proper importance to education system in the state. Kishor called for a significant overhaul education system. The Jan Suraaj Party founder estimated that 5 lakh crore will be required over the next decade to achieve world-class education system the state.

Also Read | Prashant Kishor vows to end Bihar liquor ban if Jan Suraaj party wins polls

Speaking about the liquor ban in the state, Kishor said,"When the liquor ban will be removed, that money won't go into the budget and will not be used for the security of leaders, nor it will be used for roads, water and electricity. That will be used only for building a new education system in Bihar. Every year, Bihar is facing a loss of 20,000 crore due to the liquor ban. He suggested that this could be directed toward educational reform.

It is important to note that the Jan Suraaj Party founder has vowed to end the liquor ban in Bihar immediately if elected to power.

Reacting to the development, RJD leader Misa Bharti said, “Anyone can form a party; it’s not a big deal. He already had a party. I’ve been hearing about the Jan Suraaj Party through the media. Will he rename it today? Will it become BJP ‘B’ Team?”

Also Read | Can Rahul Gandhi ‘replace’ PM Modi? Prashant Kishor says Congress leader still…

Taking a jibe at Prashant Kishor, Bihar Minister Ashok Chaudhary called him a person who believes in the policies and actions of Mahatma Gandhi but takes decisions against it.

“... As far as we know Prashant Kishor, he has been managing political parties till date, but unfortunately he did not get a second chance in the parties he managed...Today his expansionist soul has awakened which wants to do politics... He has named (the party) 'Jan-Suraj'... A person who believes in the policies and actions of Mahatma Gandhi but takes decisions against his policies. This shows how much he believes in the ideas of Mahatma Gandhi.”

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Oct 2024, 04:42 PM IST
Business NewsPoliticsNewsFormer JD(U) VP Prashant Kishor officially launches Jan Suraaj Party

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    283.95
    03:58 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.1 (-0.39%)

    Tata Steel share price

    167.00
    03:56 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.45 (-0.86%)

    Tata Power share price

    481.00
    03:58 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.7 (-0.35%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    140.05
    03:55 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    2.4 (1.74%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Caplin Point Laboratories share price

    2,080.30
    03:52 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    182.75 (9.63%)

    PB Fintech share price

    1,729.65
    03:57 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    113.65 (7.03%)

    Welspun Living share price

    175.00
    03:50 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    11.25 (6.87%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    224.15
    03:56 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    13.75 (6.54%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,915.00-330.00
      Chennai
      76,921.00-330.00
      Delhi
      77,073.00-330.00
      Kolkata
      76,925.00-330.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.