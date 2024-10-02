Former JD(U) VP Prashant Kishor officially launches Jan Suraaj Party

Political strategist and former JD(U) vice-president Prashant Kishor on Wednesday officially launched his political outfit Jan Suraaj Party in Patna, the capital city of Bihar

Political strategist and former JD(U)vice-presidentPrashant Kishor on Wednesday officially launched his political outfit Jan Suraaj Party in Patna, the capital city of Bihar.

The renowned political strategist launched his political outfit at Veterinary College Ground in Patna. Former Union minister Devendra Prasad Yadav, diplomat-turned-politician Pavan Varma and ex-MP Monazir Hassan were among the prominent personalities who were present during the launch.

While launching his political outfit, Prashant Kishor said the party has been active for the past two, three years and recently received approval from the Election Commission of India.

“Jan Suraaj campaign is going on for 2-3 years. People are asking when we will be forming the party. We all must thank God, today the Election Commission has officially accepted Jan Suraaj as Jan Suraaj Party...," Kishor said.

Addressing the gathering at Veterinary College Ground slammed the previous governments for not giving proper importance to education system in the state. Kishor called for a significant overhaul education system. The Jan Suraaj Party founder estimated that ₹5 lakh crore will be required over the next decade to achieve world-class education system the state.

Speaking about the liquor ban in the state, Kishor said,"When the liquor ban will be removed, that money won't go into the budget and will not be used for the security of leaders, nor it will be used for roads, water and electricity. That will be used only for building a new education system in Bihar. Every year, Bihar is facing a loss of ₹20,000 crore due to the liquor ban. He suggested that this could be directed toward educational reform.

It is important to note that the Jan Suraaj Party founder has vowed to end the liquor ban in Bihar immediately if elected to power.

Reacting to the development, RJD leader Misa Bharti said, “Anyone can form a party; it’s not a big deal. He already had a party. I’ve been hearing about the Jan Suraaj Party through the media. Will he rename it today? Will it become BJP ‘B’ Team?"

Taking a jibe at Prashant Kishor, Bihar Minister Ashok Chaudhary called him a person who believes in the policies and actions of Mahatma Gandhi but takes decisions against it.

“... As far as we know Prashant Kishor, he has been managing political parties till date, but unfortunately he did not get a second chance in the parties he managed...Today his expansionist soul has awakened which wants to do politics... He has named (the party) 'Jan-Suraj'... A person who believes in the policies and actions of Mahatma Gandhi but takes decisions against his policies. This shows how much he believes in the ideas of Mahatma Gandhi."