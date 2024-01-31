Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren arrested by ED in land scam case
Hemant Soren resigned as the chief minister of Jharkhand on Wednesday before ED took him in custody in the land scam case
JMM President Hemant Soren was arrested by the officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday in the land scam case. The arrest came after 7 hours of questioning at his residence in Ranchi, after which Hemant Soren decided to go to Raj Bhawan and resigned from his position as chief minister of Jharkhand.