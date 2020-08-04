BENGALURU : Former Karnataka chief minister and Congress' leader of the opposition, Siddaramaiah has tested positive for covid-19.

"I have been tested positive for #Covid19 & also been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors as a precaution. I request all those who had come in contact with me to check out for symptoms & to quarantine themselves," Siddaramaiah said in a Twitter post.

He is undergoing treatment at Manipal Hospital. In a statement, the hospital said Siddaramaiah is doing well and is stable currently.

"He is undergoing appropriate evaluation and management by a multidisciplinary team of doctors," the hospital said in a statement.

Siddaramaiah's report comes a day after incumbent chief minister B S Yediyurappa tested positive for covid- 19. Yediyurappa is also undergoing the treatment at Manipal hospital.

Karnataka has seen a spike in cases over the last few weeks and the source of majority of the infections is still unknown, which raises concerns about community spread of the virus.

For the first time in many days the number of recoveries were higher than new cases on Monday. Karnataka confirmed 4752 new covid- 19 cases while the number of recoveries stood at 4776 in the 24 hours until 5 pm on Monday. The total number of cases in Bengaluru have crossed the 60,000 mark.

