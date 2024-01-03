Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Tuesday, "Kayi bar rajtilak hote-hote vanvaas bhi ho jata hai (sometimes one ends up in exile while waiting for coronation)." His statement came as many speculated his role in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after being replaced by Mohan Yadav as the chief minister of the state.

Chouhan said this while replying to the women at an event organised in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district on Tuesday evening. At the programme, a few women shouted, "Hume chod kar kahin mat jaiye, Mama bhaiya. (Don't leave us, uncle brother)". To this, BJP leader Chouhan said, "I won't go anywhere. I will live here and die here." He said children have come to this event for their "Mama". The four-term former chief minister, who was at the helm in Madhya Pradesh for more than 16 years, is popularly known as "mama" (maternal uncle).

His statement came nearly a month after he resigned as the chief minister following the BJP's decision to select three-term MLA Mohan Yadav as his successor after winning the November 17 assembly polls.

Addressing a programme in the Sehore district, Shivraj Singh Chouhan assured that the new state government will do whatever they had said for Ladli Bahna Yojana. He said there is a government of BJP in the state and not the Congress.

"Laldli Bahna Yojana will continue and also no stone will be left unturned in the welfare of the nephews and nieces. We have said many things, we will do whatever we have said for Ladli Bahna. There is a government of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state and not the Congress government. Our government (BJP) will work," Chouhan was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

"The promises given to the farmers will also be fulfilled. Ladli Bahan Yojana, schemes like Ladli Bahan Awas Yojana and one family one employment, all these works will be taken forward by the new government," he added.

Meanwhile, CM Chouhan also said, "Sometimes, one goes into exile before the coronation, but it is done to fulfil some purpose. And don't worry, my life is for the public welfare and that's why I have come on this earth."

'Mama Ka Ghar'

On Wednesday, Shivraj Singh Chouhan posted pictures of his house, which he has named "Mama Ka Ghar". In a post on X, he said its doors were open for everyone.

Chouhan's government accommodation is located off Link Road No. 1 in the posh 74 Bungalows locality in Bhopal, where he moved after vacating the Chief Minister's house after relinquishing the top post last month, news agency PTI reported.