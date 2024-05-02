Former Pakistan minister Fawad Hussain's statement criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi came a day after he praised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over a video.

A day after making "Rahul [Gandhi] on fire" remark, former Pakistan minister Fawad Hussain on Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a post on X, Hussain said, "A friend advised me to balance and say something positive about Modi. Since hours, I am thinking what can be a positive in an Extremist, dogmatist and hater? (sic)"

"Someone who take pride in “ghus k marna" someone who justify killing people only because of faith? Who is demolishing mosques to change history and taking pride in extremist ideology? (sic)," Hussain, a former minister in Imran Khan's cabinet in Pakistan, said.

Hussain's statement criticising PM Modi came a day after he praised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over a video, wherein the opposition leader can be heard saying that PM Modi works only for "2-3 per cent people".

Following Hussain's post, PM Modi targeted Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, saying the neighbouring country was eager to make the 'shehzada' of the grand-old party India's next prime minister as the country's enemies want a weak government to be at the helm.

The prime minister said during a rally in Gujarat, “The Congress is dying here and Pakistan is crying." Referring to Uri surgical strike and Balakot air strike, he said, “Today, India gives dose, not dossiers. We now hunt them [terrorists] in their own homes [ghar me ghus kar maarte hai]."

Hussain tweeted PM Modi's comments against Rahul Gandhi and said, "Seems #Modi g is really upset on my statement …..

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in India is happening in seven phases. The first phase took place on April 19 and the second phase on April 26. The third phase of voting will be on May 7.

In the mammoth general elections, PM Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the INDIA bloc, which the Congress is part of, are the key parties contesting the polls. There are several regional parties also in the fray.

