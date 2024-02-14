Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Politics / News/  Former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri's grandson Vibhakar Shastri resigns from Congress to join BJP

Former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri's grandson Vibhakar Shastri resigns from Congress to join BJP

Livemint

Vibhakar Shastri, Congress leader and grandson of former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri, resigns from the party.

Former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri's grandson Vibhakar Shastri resigns from Congress

Congress leader Vibhakar Shastri, grandson of former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri, announces his resignation from the party.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he said addressing Congress Chief Kharge, respected Sir, I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of Indian National Congress.

He later announced that he would be joining BJP as he believes that under the leadership of PM Modi he would be able to serve the country in a far better manner.

Shastri says, "...I think under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, I will be able to serve the country by further strengthening Lal Bahadur Shastri's vision of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'..."

Shastri, who is the grandson of former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri and son of Hari Krishna Shastri, has unsuccessfully contested Lok Sabha polls in the past.

The Congress has witnessed a series of exits in the last few years with the likes of Ashok Chavan, Milind Deora, Baba Siddiqui, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jitin Prasad, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Sushmita Dev, RPN Singh, Jaiveer Shergill, among other, joining other parties.

(This is a developing news)

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.