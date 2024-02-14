Congress leader Vibhakar Shastri, grandson of former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri, announces his resignation from the party. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he said addressing Congress Chief Kharge, respected Sir, I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of Indian National Congress.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He later announced that he would be joining BJP as he believes that under the leadership of PM Modi he would be able to serve the country in a far better manner.

Shastri says, "...I think under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, I will be able to serve the country by further strengthening Lal Bahadur Shastri's vision of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'..."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shastri, who is the grandson of former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri and son of Hari Krishna Shastri, has unsuccessfully contested Lok Sabha polls in the past.

The Congress has witnessed a series of exits in the last few years with the likes of Ashok Chavan, Milind Deora, Baba Siddiqui, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jitin Prasad, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Sushmita Dev, RPN Singh, Jaiveer Shergill, among other, joining other parties.

(This is a developing news) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!