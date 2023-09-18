Former PM Manmohan Singh to BJP MP Maneka Gandhi: The MPs who will speak in joint sitting at new Parliament1 min read 18 Sep 2023, 10:53 PM IST
The special session of Parliament began on Monday on an emotional note with PM Modi announcing that the proceedings of the Parliament will shift to a new building on Tuesday
The joint sitting in the new Parliament will be held on Tuesday as the proceedings of a special session of Parliament shift to the new building. During the joint sitting former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, BJP MP Maneka Gandhi, and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Shibu Soren will speak for five minutes each, news agency ANI quoted sources on Monday.