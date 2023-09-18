comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Sep 18 2023 15:58:13
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130.45 -1.21%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 241.25 2.07%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 200.05 3.01%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 451.9 0.78%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 603.95 0.93%
Business News/ Politics / News/  Former PM Manmohan Singh to BJP MP Maneka Gandhi: The MPs who will speak in joint sitting at new Parliament
Back

Former PM Manmohan Singh to BJP MP Maneka Gandhi: The MPs who will speak in joint sitting at new Parliament

 1 min read 18 Sep 2023, 10:53 PM IST Devesh Kumar

The special session of Parliament began on Monday on an emotional note with PM Modi announcing that the proceedings of the Parliament will shift to a new building on Tuesday

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh attends proceedings in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament (PTI)Premium
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh attends proceedings in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament (PTI)

The joint sitting in the new Parliament will be held on Tuesday as the proceedings of a special session of Parliament shift to the new building. During the joint sitting former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, BJP MP Maneka Gandhi, and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Shibu Soren will speak for five minutes each, news agency ANI quoted sources on Monday.

The three MPs are the longest-serving members of their respective houses- former PM Manmohan Singh is the longest-sitting member of Rajya Sabha, BJP MP Maneka Gandhi is the longest-sitting member of Lok Sabha and Shibu Soren has served as MP for the longest period in both the Houses of Parliament.

The other leaders who will speak during the first session of the new Parliament are Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

An emotional goodbye to old Parliament

On Monday, the special session of Parliament began on an emotional note with PM Modi announcing that the proceedings of the Parliament will shift to a new building on Tuesday. In his speech, PM Modi lauded the vision of previous Prime Ministers. During the first day of the special session, discussion on Parliamentary democracy in the last 75 years.

“When I first entered this building as a member, I never imagined that I would get so much love from people," the PM said “Emotional moment to bid goodbye to this building; many bitter-sweet memories have been associated with it."

After the first day of a special session of Parliament, PM Modi also chaired a meeting of the Union Cabinet raising anticipation around some big decisions in the special session. The meeting was conducted in the Parliament Annexe building during which Women Reservation Bill was discussed.

(With inputs from ANI)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Devesh Kumar
I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 18 Sep 2023, 10:53 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App