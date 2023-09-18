The joint sitting in the new Parliament will be held on Tuesday as the proceedings of a special session of Parliament shift to the new building. During the joint sitting former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, BJP MP Maneka Gandhi, and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Shibu Soren will speak for five minutes each, news agency ANI quoted sources on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The three MPs are the longest-serving members of their respective houses- former PM Manmohan Singh is the longest-sitting member of Rajya Sabha, BJP MP Maneka Gandhi is the longest-sitting member of Lok Sabha and Shibu Soren has served as MP for the longest period in both the Houses of Parliament.

The other leaders who will speak during the first session of the new Parliament are Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An emotional goodbye to old Parliament On Monday, the special session of Parliament began on an emotional note with PM Modi announcing that the proceedings of the Parliament will shift to a new building on Tuesday. In his speech, PM Modi lauded the vision of previous Prime Ministers. During the first day of the special session, discussion on Parliamentary democracy in the last 75 years.

“When I first entered this building as a member, I never imagined that I would get so much love from people," the PM said “Emotional moment to bid goodbye to this building; many bitter-sweet memories have been associated with it."

After the first day of a special session of Parliament, PM Modi also chaired a meeting of the Union Cabinet raising anticipation around some big decisions in the special session. The meeting was conducted in the Parliament Annexe building during which Women Reservation Bill was discussed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from ANI)