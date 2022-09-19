Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh joins BJP, merges his party PLC with BJP

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh joins BJP, merges his party PLC with BJP1 min read . 05:52 PM IST
- The development came days after Amarinder Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi
Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday joined the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), marking another high profile exit from the Congress party. The development came days after Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.
Post joining the BJP, Singh merged his Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) with the BJP. The two-time former chief minister is the scion of the erstwhile Patiala royal family.
Amarinder Singh joined the BJP in the presence of its senior leaders in Delhi. Punjab chief minister's son Raninder Singh and daughter Jai Inder Kaur will also join the saffron party along with him, besides some other leaders from the state.
Seven former MLAs and one former MP will also join the BJP along with Amarinder Singh.
"Amarinder Singh is also likely to merge his PLC party with the BJP," Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal earlier said on Friday.
Amarinder made the announcement of joining the BJP after he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on September 12 in Delhi.
"Had a very productive meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah Ji. Discussed various issues pertaining to National security, the rising cases of narco-terrorism in Punjab and the future roadmap for the overall holistic development of Punjab," Singh had tweeted.
In September 2021, Singh had unceremoniously resigned from the Congress ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections and floated his PLC and then made an alliance with the BJP that already had made SAD (Sanyukt) as its ally.
