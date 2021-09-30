A day after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh today met National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval at his residence in New Delhi. While more information on the visit is yet to emerge. On Wednesday, he discussed the ongoing farmers' agitation in his meeting with Amit Shah and urged him to resolve the crisis by immediately repealing the three farm laws.

Amarinder Singh had resigned as Chief Minister on September 18 and had told the media that the Congress leadership had let him down. He had also taken a dig at Sidhu over his resignation, saying he is not a stable man.

The meeting took place amid efforts of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to ensure a contest in the forthcoming assembly polls in Punjab. If Amarinder Singh joins the BJP, the political equations in the state will change and will give the party an advantage in assembly polls.

Meanwhile, Navjot Singh Sidhu tendered his resignation as Punjab Congress chief on Tuesday. After the tussle in Punjab Congress between Sidhu and Captain Amarinder Singh escalated in August, the party had appointed Sidhu as the Congress chief apparently against the wishes of the Chief Minister

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.