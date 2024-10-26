Former Soviet state reaches ‘moment of truth’: Russia or the West
Georgi Kantchev , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 26 Oct 2024, 06:10 PM IST
SummaryA parliamentary election Saturday will decide whether Georgia strengthens its ties with Europe or slides firmly into Moscow’s sphere of influence.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
TBILISI, Georgia—Once considered the most pro-Western nation among former Soviet states, Georgia is at a crossroads.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less