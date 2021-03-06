Subscribe
Home >Politics >News >'Golden moment': Dinesh Trivedi, former TMC MP, joins BJP in presence of party chief JP Nadda

Dinesh Trivedi joins BJP.
2 min read . 12:34 PM IST Meghna Sen

  • Dinesh Trivedi, who had resigned as the Trinamool Congress MP in Rajya Sabha on 12 February, joined the BJP on Saturday
  • The 70-year-old's resignation comes weeks ahead of the Assembly elections in West Bengal

Former Railway Minister and Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Dinesh Trivedi on Saturday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the latest in a long list of such high profile defections from the TMC to the BJP over the past few months.

Moments after joining the BJP ahead of the Assembly polls, Trivedi said, "Golden moment I had been waiting for."

Trivedi joined the BJP in presence of party president JP Nadda. Union Minister Piyush Goyal was also present.

"Former TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi was the right person in the wrong party, now he is in the right party," Nadda said.

The 70-year-old had resigned from the Rajya Sabha on 12 February weeks ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

Trivedi, who represented West Bengal in Rajya Sabha for the third time and was a former railway minister, announced his resignation in the house during a debate on the Union Budget, saying he cannot speak about the violence in his state.

Trivedi also said that he was forced to make a decision, and had to follow his "conscience" after looking at "the kind of violence taking place in his state" of West Bengal and that he would continue to work for "Bengal and the country."

Trivedi, who has been with the TMC since 1998, was both Union Minister for Railways and Union Minister for State for Health and Family Welfare, a member of parliament from Barrackpore, and then a member of the Rajya Sabha.

Trivedi had spent less than a year in the Rajya Sabha, after being sent to the upper house in March last year, months after he lost the Lok Sabha election, as a two term incumbent, to Arjun Singh in the Barrackpore seat in 2019.

West Bengal will vote in eight phases starting 27 March to 29 April, the results of which will be announced on 2 May.

