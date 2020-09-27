Former union minister Jaswant Singh dies at 82; PM Modi condoles his death

Former union minister Jaswant Singh dies at 82; PM Modi condoles his death1 min read . Updated: 27 Sep 2020, 09:20 AM IST
- 82-year-old former Union minister Jaswant Singh passed away today
- PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter to condole his demise
Former Union minister Jaswant Singh passed away this morning at Army Hospital(R&R), Delhi due to cardiac arrest. He was 82. He was admitted on 25 June and was being treated for Sepsis with Multiorgan Dysfunction Syndrome.
PM Modi remembered the role played by Singh, which included his stints as the External Affairs and Finance Minister during the tenure of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: Jaswant Singh ji served our nation diligently, first as a soldier and later during his long association with politics. During Atal ji’s Government, he handled crucial portfolios and left a strong mark in the worlds of finance, defence and external affairs. Saddened by his demise."
"Jaswant Singh Ji will be remembered for his unique perspective on matters of politics and society. He also contributed to the strengthening of the BJP. I will always remember our interactions. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said: “Deeply pained by the passing away of veteran BJP leader and former Minister, Shri Jaswant Singh ji. He served the nation in several capacities including the charge of Raksha Mantri. He distinguished himself as an effective Minister and Parliamentarian."
A veteran BJP leader, Jaswant Singh, had first served in the Indian Army before joining politics. He served as a member of both the Houses of the Parliament and held several important positions in the NDA Cabinet.
