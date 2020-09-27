Former union minister Jaswant Singh dies at 82; PM Modi condoles his death

PM Modi remembered the role played by Singh, which included his stints as the External Affairs and Finance Minister during the tenure of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: Jaswant Singh ji served our nation diligently, first as a soldier and later during his long association with politics. During Atal ji’s Government, he handled crucial portfolios and left a strong mark in the worlds of finance, defence and external affairs. Saddened by his demise."