Former Union minister Jaswant Singh passes away

Jaswant Singh, former Union minister and one of the founding members of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) passed away on Sunday after prolonged illness. He was 82. Singh had a political career that lasted for more than three decades in which he held several positions, including union minister for defence, and external affairs.

“Jaswant Singh Ji will be remembered for his unique perspective on matters of politics and society. He also contributed to the strengthening of the BJP. I will always remember our interactions. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jaswant Singh was a five-time Member of Parliament (MP) in Rajya Sabha, starting 1980, the year BJP was formed. He had also been a member of Lok Sabha at least four times. He shared close ties with former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and BJP veteran LK Advani. Singh was one of the key political leaders of the BJP during the tenure of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) between 1998 and 2004 under Vajpayee.

“Deeply pained by the passing away of veteran BJP leader & former Minister, Shri Jaswant Singh ji. He served the nation in several capacities including the charge of Raksha Mantri. He distinguished himself as an effective Minister and Parliamentarian," tweeted defence minister Rajnath Singh.

Jaswant Singh was also the vice presidential candidate of NDA in 2012 when he lost the election against former vice president Hamid Ansari. “Shri Jaswant Singh ji would be remembered for his intellectual capabilities and stellar record in service to the nation. He also played a key role in strengthening the BJP in Rajasthan. Condolences to his family and supporters in this sad hour. Om Shanti," he added.

After association with BJP for nearly 35 years, Jaswant Singh's the relationship between the party got strained after he did not get an election ticket during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. However, he contested from Barmer, Rajasthan, as an independent candidate but lost the seat. Soon after the general elections, the veteran leader met with an accident in August 2014 and remained unwell since then.

Jaswant Singh was born in 1938 in Barmer and later joined Indian Army after passing out from prestigious National Defence Academy (NDA). Manvendra Singh, son of Jaswant Singh, is a former Member of Parliament from Barmer.

“Sh Jaswant Singh was a scholar-leader of great majesty, integrity and credibility. Made a mark for himself as d Foreign Minister n Defense Minister in Vajpayee govt. End of another stalwart of a glorious past era. My sincere condolences to Manvendra n family. Om Shanti," tweeted Ram Madhav, senior BJP leader.

