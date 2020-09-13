Former union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh dies at AIIMS, Delhi

Former Union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh and ex-RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh died today at AIIMS in Delhi, where he had been placed on a ventilator and was being treated for post-Covid complications. He was 74 years old.

Singh, who has been admitted at AIIMS, Delhi for about a week after developing post-COVID complications, resigned from the primary membership of the party on Thursday and followed it up with an open letter, a day later, addressed to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, triggering speculations about his future moves. On the same day, the RJD supremo sent a letter to Singh from Ranchi, making an emotional appeal to his companion for over three decades not to leave the party.

A staunch loyalist of the RJD supremo whom he supported in thick and thin, Singh ran afoul with the party a few months ago when murmurs about mafia don turned politician Rama Singh, his rival in Vaishali Lok Sabha constituency, led him to resign from the post of the national vice-president.

Known as the architect of India’s biggest welfare programme, the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), Singh represented Bihar’s Vaishali constituency in the Lok Sabha.

