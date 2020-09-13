Former union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh dies at AIIMS, Delhi

Singh, who has been admitted at AIIMS, Delhi for about a week after developing post-COVID complications, resigned from the primary membership of the party on Thursday and followed it up with an open letter, a day later, addressed to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, triggering speculations about his future moves. On the same day, the RJD supremo sent a letter to Singh from Ranchi, making an emotional appeal to his companion for over three decades not to leave the party.