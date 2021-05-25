Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Politics >News >Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee hospitalised

Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee hospitalised

Premium
A file photo of former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee.
1 min read . 12:47 PM IST Staff Writer

Bhattacharjee had tested positive for COVID-19 last week and was undergoing treatment at his residence

Coronavirus-positive former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee's health condition has deteriorated. He has been admitted to hospital, news agency PTI reported citing officials.

Coronavirus-positive former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee's health condition has deteriorated. He has been admitted to hospital, news agency PTI reported citing officials.

Bhattacharjee had tested positive for COVID-19 last week and was undergoing treatment at his residence.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Bhattacharjee had tested positive for COVID-19 last week and was undergoing treatment at his residence.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

77-year-old Communist Party of India (Marxist) veteran Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was Chief Minister of West Bengal from 2000 to 2011.

His wife Meera Bhattacharjee had also tested positive for the viral infection.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!