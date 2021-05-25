Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee hospitalised

Bhattacharjee had tested positive for COVID-19 last week and was undergoing treatment at his residence

Coronavirus-positive former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee's health condition has deteriorated. He has been admitted to hospital, news agency PTI reported citing officials.

77-year-old Communist Party of India (Marxist) veteran Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was Chief Minister of West Bengal from 2000 to 2011.

His wife Meera Bhattacharjee had also tested positive for the viral infection.

