More bad news for AIADMK as four ex-ministers join Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay’s TVK

The factionalism and infatuation that have plagued the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) continue to spiral out. On Saturday, four former AIADMK ministers and ex-MLAs, along with their supporters, joined Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Ex-AIADMK ministers join TVK Udumalai K Radhakrishnan, MC Sampath, Kadambur C Raju and NR Sivapathi joined TVK at its headquarters in Chennai on Saturday and were welcomed by the party’s General Secretary Anand and General Secretary for election campaign management Aadhav Arjuna.

In the 2026 assembly polls, Udumalai Radhakrishnan unsuccessfully contested the Udumalpet constituency, while Kadambur Raju lost the elections from Kovilpatti and Sampath came third in Cuddalore.

Another former minister likely to join There are also reports that another former AIADMK minister, C Vijayabaskar, may also switch over to TVK. On Wednesday, Vijayabaskar, who served as the Tamil Nadu Health Minister from 2013 to 2021, had dismissed speculation regarding his potential exit from the AIADMK, terming the rumours baseless.

AIADMK's growing troubles The AIADMK, which was founded by MGR and later led by Jayalalithaa, has been out of power in Tamil Nadu since 2021. The party ruled Tamil Nadu for two successive terms from 2011 before being ousted by Stalin’s DMK in 2021.

The lack of a unifying leadership following the death of Jayalalithaa in 2016 has left the once-dominant Dravidian party staring at a bleak future with the rise of TVK in Tamil Nadu.

The AIADMK won a total of 47 seats in the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections, but days later four of them, Maragatham Kumarave, Jayakumar, P Sathyabama and Esaki Subaya, resigned to join TVK.

25 rebel AIADMK MLAs also supported a motion of confidence moved by CM C Joseph Vijay on the floor of the Assembly, violating the party whip to vote against the motion.

EPS has the support of 26 MLAs, while the rebels, led by SP Velumani and CV Shanmugam, have the backing of 17 legislators.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami, who was opposed to the party joining hands with TVK, has since reached out to the rebel MLAs, but failed to stop the outflow of leaders and workers to the TVK. The party is also facing another major challenge in the near future - the bypolls to the three seats vacated by its MLAs who resigned to join TVK. On Wednesday, AIADMK Deputy General Secretary KP Munusamy said the party would take an appropriate decision on contesting the by-elections when the situation arose.

Stalin on allies supporting TVK Meanwhile, DMK Chief MK Stalin on Saturday claimed that his party had allowed the alliance partners to support the TVK in the government formation with the sole intention of preventing the imposition of the President's rule in the state.

"When they (alliance parties) informed me of their plans, I told them, you may go, it is your choice and your democratic right; I will not stop you. I saw them off with the sole intention of preventing the imposition of President's rule in the state, which could have paved the way for BJP rule in Tamil Nadu," Stalin said.