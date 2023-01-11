Four key takeaways from Prince Harry’s memoir, ‘Spare’

Prince Harry really doesn’t like the paparazzi and repeatedly details their intrusions into his private life. He cites the media as a major reason for his decision to quit the U.K. and royal life. The book also focuses on the family dynamic in the House of Windsor, where he alleges that his stepmother, Camilla, the queen consort, leaked stories about him to better improve her image. He accuses his father of similar tactics, including when the tabloid press ran stories about the young prince’s drug use. “No more the unfaithful husband, Pa would now be presented to the world as the harried single dad coping with a drug-addled child," he wrote. Prince Harry repeatedly details how he asked his father, King Charles, to fight back against negative and inaccurate press coverage but says the palace did nothing. Prince Harry also outlines how, after his mother died in a car crash being chased by paparazzi, he became addicted to reading all that was written about him.

