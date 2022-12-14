Four MLAs in Meghalaya join BJP ahead of assembly elections next year

The politics in the north-eastern state of Meghalaya turned active as four members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) joined Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2023 assembly elections in the state. The joining of MLAs came as a boost for the BJP which is looking towards expanding its footprint in north-eastern India.
Two of the four MLAs are from the ruling National People's Party, which indicates that everything is not fine between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners.
The joining of NPP MLAs Benedic Marak and Ferlin Sangma points towards an effort from BJP to push NPP into a corner and emerge as a strong force in the northeastern zone.
The party has chosen Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as its point person for the region. On joining of the new MLAs, Sarma said the joining of the four "experienced and respected" political figures will mark a "new beginning" for the BJP in the state.
In the 2018 elections, the BJP won 2 out of the 60 seats in the assembly and is looking to perform better in the elections which are scheduled for February 2023.
Out of the other MLAs, one Samuel M Sangma is an independent while Himalaya Muktan Shangpliang is from Trinamool Congress (TMC) party.
"The north-east has been mainstreamed completely and three BJP state governments (Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Manipur) have been re-elected to power, highlighting the party's address has become permanent in the region," Sarma said according to news agency PTI.
He also expressed confidence that the BJP will score "spectacular wins" in the upcoming polls in the north-eastern states of Tripura and Nagaland, besides Meghalaya.
BJP spokesperson, Sambit Patra who takes care of the organization's affairs of the party in the region, said the north-east will become a new engine for the growth of the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Himalaya Muktan Shangpliang affirmed that the state needs change and BJP will deliver it. "It is a great party which has influenced all of us as people are impressed with its development work," he said.
