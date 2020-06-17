Home >Politics >News >Four National People's Party ministers resign from BJP-led govt in Manipur
Manipur Deputy Chief Minister and finance minister Y. Joykumar Singh
Manipur Deputy Chief Minister and finance minister Y. Joykumar Singh

Four National People's Party ministers resign from BJP-led govt in Manipur

1 min read . Updated: 17 Jun 2020, 11:29 PM IST PTI

  • The resignations also included that of Deputy Chief Minister Y JoyKumar Singh
  • The other three who tendered their resignation letters are Tribal and Hills Area Development Minister N Kayishii, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Letpao Haokip and Health and Family Welfare Minister L Jayanta Kumar Singh

Imphal: Four National People's Party (NPP) ministers including Deputy Chief Minister Y JoyKumar Singh resigned from the BJP-led government in Manipur on Wednesday.

The other three who tendered their resignation letters are Tribal and Hills Area Development Minister N Kayishii, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Letpao Haokip and Health and Family Welfare Minister L Jayanta Kumar Singh.

Joykumar Singh also held the finance portfolio.

In separate letters addressed to Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Joykumar, Haokip and Kayishii stated, "I am to intimate that I tender my resignation from Cabinet ministership of the BJP-led coalition government of Manipur led by your good self."

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, Joykumar Singh said, "We have submitted our official resignation letters to the chief minister."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
The NPPA intervened to ensure their availability at affordable prices in the country (PTI)

Prices of N-95 masks down by up to 47% after NPPA advisory

2 min read . 26 May 2020
People gather in the markets to buy essential commodities in Imphal. (ANI)

Coronavirus-free Manipur detect fresh case after 26 days

1 min read . 15 May 2020
BJP is hopeful of replacing the Mamata Banerjee governemntwhen assembly elections take place in May 2021.. (Photo: PTI)

BJP poll drive in Bihar, Bengal eyes beneficiaries of central govt scheme

2 min read . 12 Jun 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout