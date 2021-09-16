France says it has killed Islamic State leader responsible for deaths of US soldiers

Sahara-born al-Sahrawi’s career—shifting from local militant groups to al Qaeda and then Islamic State affiliates—tracked the evolution of the jihadist threat in the region. But he was most infamous for leading the 2017 operation that killed four U.S. troops in the Nigerien village of Tongo Tongo, the largest loss of American lives in combat in Africa since the Battle of Mogadishu in 1993. Former jihadist comrades said the bearded and black-turbaned militant leader understood the symbolism of that operation: crisscrossing the Sahel on a Honda motorbike carrying a short-barrel machine gun seized from one of the fallen U.S. soldiers.