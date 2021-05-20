France supplying another 80 tonne of oxygen to covid-battered India

Four cryogenic containers were airlifted by the French government to Qatar and filled with oxygen generated by French company Air Liquide’s joint venture plant in the Gulf country. The containers were then transported to Mumbai by two Indian naval frigates INS Trikand and INS Tarkash. Once in India, the oxygen was transported to Air Liquide’s plant in Pune to be loaded into trucks that were later dispatched to various hospitals in India. Once emptied, the four cryogenic containers were ferried back to Qatar by the Indian Air Force. Air Liquide’s India plant had four containers which were rotated with the four supplied by the French government to ensure that the supplies came in quickly, a second person aware of the matter said.